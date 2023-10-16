Israel-Hamas war
Trump gag order
Colorado train derailment
Cricket returns to Olympics
Rite Aid bankruptcy

USA Today Top 25 Poll

 
Share

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men’s basketball preseason poll, with first-place votes received in parenthesis, team’s RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last years’s final poll:

RecordPtsPvs
1. Kansas (23)28-878511
2. Purdue (5)29-674213
3. Duke (3)27-971618
4. Michigan State21-1366720
5. Connecticut (1)31-86261
6. Houston33-46156
7. Marquette29-761414
8. Creighton24-1355212
9. Florida Atlantic35-45485
10. Tennessee25-1149616
11. Arizona28-744917
12. Gonzaga31-640710
13. Miami (Fla.)29-83903
14. Arkansas22-1431521
15. San Diego State32-72772
16. Kentucky22-12261NR
17. Baylor23-1125819
18. Texas29-92517
19. Texas A&M25-1023125
20. Villanova17-17217NR
21. North Carolina20-13197NR
22. Southern California22-11176NR
23. Saint Mary’s27-814722
24. Alabama31-61424
25. UCLA31-6528

Dropped Out: No. 9 Kansas State (26-10); No. 15 Xavier (27-10); No. 23 Virginia (25-8); No. 24 Indiana (23-12).

Others Receiving Votes: Illinois (20-13) 45; Wisconsin (20-15) 43; Maryland (22-13) 29; TCU (22-13) 26; Colorado (18-17) 21; Xavier (27-10) 17; Ohio State (16-19) 16; St. John’s (18-15) 13; Virginia (25-8) 13; Kansas State (26-10) 8; Indiana (23-12) 7; Auburn (21-13) 5; Florida (16-17) 5; Washington (16-16) 5; Missouri (25-10) 4; Memphis (26-9) 3; Oregon (21-15) 3; Iowa State (19-14) 2; Mississippi State (21-13) 2; Boise State (24-10) 1, Yale (21-9) 1.