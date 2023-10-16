USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men’s basketball preseason poll, with first-place votes received in parenthesis, team’s RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last years’s final poll:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Kansas (23)
|28-8
|785
|11
|2. Purdue (5)
|29-6
|742
|13
|3. Duke (3)
|27-9
|716
|18
|4. Michigan State
|21-13
|667
|20
|5. Connecticut (1)
|31-8
|626
|1
|6. Houston
|33-4
|615
|6
|7. Marquette
|29-7
|614
|14
|8. Creighton
|24-13
|552
|12
|9. Florida Atlantic
|35-4
|548
|5
|10. Tennessee
|25-11
|496
|16
|11. Arizona
|28-7
|449
|17
|12. Gonzaga
|31-6
|407
|10
|13. Miami (Fla.)
|29-8
|390
|3
|14. Arkansas
|22-14
|315
|21
|15. San Diego State
|32-7
|277
|2
|16. Kentucky
|22-12
|261
|NR
|17. Baylor
|23-11
|258
|19
|18. Texas
|29-9
|251
|7
|19. Texas A&M
|25-10
|231
|25
|20. Villanova
|17-17
|217
|NR
|21. North Carolina
|20-13
|197
|NR
|22. Southern California
|22-11
|176
|NR
|23. Saint Mary’s
|27-8
|147
|22
|24. Alabama
|31-6
|142
|4
|25. UCLA
|31-6
|52
|8
Dropped Out: No. 9 Kansas State (26-10); No. 15 Xavier (27-10); No. 23 Virginia (25-8); No. 24 Indiana (23-12).
Others Receiving Votes: Illinois (20-13) 45; Wisconsin (20-15) 43; Maryland (22-13) 29; TCU (22-13) 26; Colorado (18-17) 21; Xavier (27-10) 17; Ohio State (16-19) 16; St. John’s (18-15) 13; Virginia (25-8) 13; Kansas State (26-10) 8; Indiana (23-12) 7; Auburn (21-13) 5; Florida (16-17) 5; Washington (16-16) 5; Missouri (25-10) 4; Memphis (26-9) 3; Oregon (21-15) 3; Iowa State (19-14) 2; Mississippi State (21-13) 2; Boise State (24-10) 1, Yale (21-9) 1.