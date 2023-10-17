USA Today Women’s Top 25 Preseason Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball preseason poll, with first-place votes received in parenthesis, team’s RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last years’s final poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. LSU (29) 34-2 797 1 2. Connecticut (3) 31-6 727 9 3. Iowa 31-7 713 2 4. South Carolina 36-1 671 3 5. Virginia Tech 31-5 617 4 6. Ohio State 28-8 598 6 7. Utah 27-5 565 8 8. UCLA 27-10 555 13 9. Indiana 28-4 534 7 10. Notre Dame 27-6 511 11 11. Maryland 28-7 451 5 12. Tennessee 25-12 431 20 13. Stanford 29-6 427 10 14. Texas 26-10 357 19 15. Louisville 26-12 309 14 16. Mississippi 25-9 304 22 17. North Carolina 22-11 278 21 18. Colorado 25-9 212 15 19. Duke 26-7 152 16 20. Baylor 20-13 151 NR 21. Southern California 21-10 138 NR 22. Florida State 23-10 128 NR 23. Oklahoma 26-7 95 17 23. Creighton 22-9 95 NR 25. Miami (Fla.) 22-13 75 18

Dropped Out: No. 12 Villanova (30-7); No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast (33-4); No. 25 Iowa State (22-10).

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (22-11) 67; Villanova (30-7) 42; Gonzaga (28-5) 40; Washington State (23-11) 34; Arizona (22-10) 33; Florida Gulf Coast (33-4) 27; Iowa State (22-10) 26; Kansas (25-11) 22; Kansas State (19-17) 22; Marquette (21-11) 16; South Florida (27-7) 16; UNLV (31-3) 14; Nebraska (18-15) 12; Princeton (24-6) 11; North Carolina State (20-12) 10; Oregon (20-15) 9; Illinois (22-10) 8; Middle Tennessee (28-5) 6; Toledo (29-5) 6; South Dakota State (29-6) 5; Texas A&M (9-20) 4; Georgia (22-12) 3; Arkansas (24-13) 1.