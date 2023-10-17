Israel-Hamas war
USA Today Women’s Top 25 Preseason Poll

 
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball preseason poll, with first-place votes received in parenthesis, team’s RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last years’s final poll:

RecordPtsPvs
1. LSU (29)34-27971
2. Connecticut (3)31-67279
3. Iowa31-77132
4. South Carolina36-16713
5. Virginia Tech31-56174
6. Ohio State28-85986
7. Utah27-55658
8. UCLA27-1055513
9. Indiana28-45347
10. Notre Dame27-651111
11. Maryland28-74515
12. Tennessee25-1243120
13. Stanford29-642710
14. Texas26-1035719
15. Louisville26-1230914
16. Mississippi25-930422
17. North Carolina22-1127821
18. Colorado25-921215
19. Duke26-715216
20. Baylor20-13151NR
21. Southern California21-10138NR
22. Florida State23-10128NR
23. Oklahoma26-79517
23. Creighton22-995NR
25. Miami (Fla.)22-137518

Dropped Out: No. 12 Villanova (30-7); No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast (33-4); No. 25 Iowa State (22-10).

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (22-11) 67; Villanova (30-7) 42; Gonzaga (28-5) 40; Washington State (23-11) 34; Arizona (22-10) 33; Florida Gulf Coast (33-4) 27; Iowa State (22-10) 26; Kansas (25-11) 22; Kansas State (19-17) 22; Marquette (21-11) 16; South Florida (27-7) 16; UNLV (31-3) 14; Nebraska (18-15) 12; Princeton (24-6) 11; North Carolina State (20-12) 10; Oregon (20-15) 9; Illinois (22-10) 8; Middle Tennessee (28-5) 6; Toledo (29-5) 6; South Dakota State (29-6) 5; Texas A&M (9-20) 4; Georgia (22-12) 3; Arkansas (24-13) 1.