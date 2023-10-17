USA Today Women’s Top 25 Preseason Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball preseason poll, with first-place votes received in parenthesis, team’s RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last years’s final poll:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. LSU (29)
|34-2
|797
|1
|2. Connecticut (3)
|31-6
|727
|9
|3. Iowa
|31-7
|713
|2
|4. South Carolina
|36-1
|671
|3
|5. Virginia Tech
|31-5
|617
|4
|6. Ohio State
|28-8
|598
|6
|7. Utah
|27-5
|565
|8
|8. UCLA
|27-10
|555
|13
|9. Indiana
|28-4
|534
|7
|10. Notre Dame
|27-6
|511
|11
|11. Maryland
|28-7
|451
|5
|12. Tennessee
|25-12
|431
|20
|13. Stanford
|29-6
|427
|10
|14. Texas
|26-10
|357
|19
|15. Louisville
|26-12
|309
|14
|16. Mississippi
|25-9
|304
|22
|17. North Carolina
|22-11
|278
|21
|18. Colorado
|25-9
|212
|15
|19. Duke
|26-7
|152
|16
|20. Baylor
|20-13
|151
|NR
|21. Southern California
|21-10
|138
|NR
|22. Florida State
|23-10
|128
|NR
|23. Oklahoma
|26-7
|95
|17
|23. Creighton
|22-9
|95
|NR
|25. Miami (Fla.)
|22-13
|75
|18
Dropped Out: No. 12 Villanova (30-7); No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast (33-4); No. 25 Iowa State (22-10).
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (22-11) 67; Villanova (30-7) 42; Gonzaga (28-5) 40; Washington State (23-11) 34; Arizona (22-10) 33; Florida Gulf Coast (33-4) 27; Iowa State (22-10) 26; Kansas (25-11) 22; Kansas State (19-17) 22; Marquette (21-11) 16; South Florida (27-7) 16; UNLV (31-3) 14; Nebraska (18-15) 12; Princeton (24-6) 11; North Carolina State (20-12) 10; Oregon (20-15) 9; Illinois (22-10) 8; Middle Tennessee (28-5) 6; Toledo (29-5) 6; South Dakota State (29-6) 5; Texas A&M (9-20) 4; Georgia (22-12) 3; Arkansas (24-13) 1.