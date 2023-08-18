USGA Amateur Championship Scores

Maui fires latest
By The Associated Press
 
Thursday
At Cherry Hills Country Club
Denver, Colo.
Yardage: 7,405; Par: 71
Round of 32

Jackson Koivun, Chapel Hill, N.C. (32) def. Blades Brown, Nashville, Tenn. (1), 4 and 3.

Matthew Sutherland, Sacramento, Calif. (48) def. Gregory Solhaug, Norway (16), 1 up.

Bowen Mauss, Draper, Utah (57) def. Brendan Valdes, Orlando, Fla. (25), 1 up.

Nick Dunlap, Huntsville, Ala. (41) def. Connor Jones, Denver, Colo. (9), 4 and 2.

Maxwell Ford, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (4) def. Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla. (29), 3 and 2.

Parker Bell, Tallahassee, Fla. (52) def. Jacob Modleski, Noblesville, Ind. (45), 3 and 2.

David Ford, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (28) def. Grant Smith, West Des Moines, Iowa (60), 5 and 4.

Ben James, Milford, Conn. (12) def. Zach Kingsland, Austin, Texas (44), 1 up.

Cooper Jones, Highland, Utah (31) def. Jackson Buchanan, Dacula, Ga. (2), 4 and 3.

Neal Shipley, Pittsburgh, Pa. (47) def. Calum Scott, Scotland (15), 20 holes.

Andi Xu, China (7) def. Cole Anderson, Camden, Maine (26), 2 up.

Connor Gaunt, Cabot, Ark. (42) def. Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio (55), 3 and 2.

Jose Islas, Mexico (30) def. Sampson Zheng, China (3), 2 and 1.

Carson Bacha, York, Pa. (51) def. Ryggs Johnston, Libby, Mont. (19), 1 up.

Rui Chang, China (38) def. Caleb Surratt, Indian Trail, N.C. (6), 22 holes.

John Marshall Butler, Lousville, Ky. (11) def. William Moll, Houston, Texas (22), 4 and 3.

Round of 16

Jackson Koivun, Chapel Hill, N.C. (32) def. Matthew Sutherland, Sacramento, Calif. (48), 19 holes.

Nick Dunlap, Huntsville, Ala. (41) def. Bowen Mauss, Draper, Utah (57), 5 and 3.

Parker Bell, Tallahassee, Fla. (52) def. Maxwell Ford, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (4), 5 and 4.

Ben James, Milford, Conn. (12) def. David Ford, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (28), 19 holes.

Neal Shipley, Pittsburgh, Pa. (47) def. Cooper Jones, Highland, Utah (31), 3 and 2.

Andi Xu, China (7) def. Connor Gaunt, Cabot, Ark. (42), 2 up.

Jose Islas, Mexico (30) def. Carson Bacha, York, Pa. (51), 3 and 2.

John Marshall Butler, Lousville, Ky. (11) vs. Rui Chang, China (38) - tied thru 18 (susp due to darkness)