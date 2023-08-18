USGA Amateur Championship Scores
|Friday
|At Cherry Hills Country Club
|Denver, Colo.
|Yardage: 7,405; Par: 71
|Round of 16
Jackson Koivun, Chapel Hill, N.C. (32) def. Matthew Sutherland, Sacramento, Calif. (48), 19 holes.
Nick Dunlap, Huntsville, Ala. (41) def. Bowen Mauss, Draper, Utah (57), 5 and 3.
Parker Bell, Tallahassee, Fla. (52) def. Maxwell Ford, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (4), 5 and 4.
Ben James, Milford, Conn. (12) def. David Ford, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (28), 19 holes.
Neal Shipley, Pittsburgh, Pa. (47) def. Cooper Jones, Highland, Utah (31), 3 and 2.
Andi Xu, China (7) def. Connor Gaunt, Cabot, Ark. (42), 2 up.
Jose Islas, Mexico (30) def. Carson Bacha, York, Pa. (51), 3 and 2.
John Marshall Butler, Lousville, Ky. (11) def. Rui Chang, China (38), 19 holes.
|Friday
|Quarterfinal
Nick Dunlap, Huntsville, Ala. (41) def. Jackson Koivun, Chapel Hill, N.C. (32), 19 holes.
Parker Bell, Tallahassee, Fla. (52) def. Ben James, Milford, Conn. (12), 19 holes.
Neal Shipley, Pittsburgh, Pa. (47) def. Andi Xu, China (7), 2 and 1.
Jose Islas, Mexico (30) def. John Marshall Butler, Lousville, Ky. (11), 3 and 2.