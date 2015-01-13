UTSA breezes past Texas-Pan American 68-43

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jeromie Hill scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals to lead UTSA past Texas-Pan American 68-43 on Monday night.

Ryan Bowie hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for UTSA (8-7). Kaj-Björn Sherman scored 14 points and had nine rebounds. Keon Lewis added 12 points and five steals. The Roadrunners had 12 steals and forced 18 turnovers.

Dan Kimasa led Texas-Pan American (7-10) with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Broncs made just 17 of 48 shots, including 2 of 13 from long range compared to UTSA’s 9-of-19 shooting 3-pointers.

UTSA led by just six at halftime, but outscored Texas-Pan American by 19 points in the second half.

Texas-Pan American beat UTSA 63-62 on Nov. 17, led by Janari Joesaar’s 17 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. He had nine points and one board in Monday’s rematch.