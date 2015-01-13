UTSA breezes past Texas-Pan American 68-43

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

UTSA breezes past Texas-Pan American 68-43

 
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jeromie Hill scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals to lead UTSA past Texas-Pan American 68-43 on Monday night.

Ryan Bowie hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for UTSA (8-7). Kaj-Björn Sherman scored 14 points and had nine rebounds. Keon Lewis added 12 points and five steals. The Roadrunners had 12 steals and forced 18 turnovers.

Dan Kimasa led Texas-Pan American (7-10) with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Broncs made just 17 of 48 shots, including 2 of 13 from long range compared to UTSA’s 9-of-19 shooting 3-pointers.

UTSA led by just six at halftime, but outscored Texas-Pan American by 19 points in the second half.

Texas-Pan American beat UTSA 63-62 on Nov. 17, led by Janari Joesaar’s 17 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. He had nine points and one board in Monday’s rematch.