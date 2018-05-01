UW administrator got payout after sex harassment allegations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Newly released records show University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross’ former chief of staff resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Jessica Tormey quit in January after pleading guilty to driving drunk following an October regents meeting at UW-Stout. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Tormey resigned days after an investigator met with system officials about her findings in the case.

The records show the investigator couldn’t conclude any harassment occurred. The newspaper was unable to glean any details about the allegations.

The Journal Sentinel obtained an email Tormey sent to a system communications consultant in March saying she “did not do what was said in the bar” before she was arrested for drunken driving. She said three fellow employees colluded “to take me out.”

Tormey received $54,000 in severance pay.