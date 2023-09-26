Government shutdown
Colorado Rapids host the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference play

By The Associated Press
 
Vancouver Whitecaps FC (11-10-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (4-15-10, 15th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Vancouver +130, Colorado +187, Draw +260; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids and the Vancouver Whitecaps meet in Western Conference play.

The Rapids are 3-10-9 in conference play. The Rapids are 3-8 in one-goal games.

The Whitecaps are 8-10-6 in Western Conference games. The Whitecaps are 3-1-0 when they record two goals.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Bassett has four goals and one assist for the Rapids. Diego Rubio has scored one goal over the last 10 games.

Brian White has scored 12 goals and added four assists for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 2-6-2, averaging 0.7 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 5-4-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Lalas Abubakar (injured), Max (injured), Rafael Navarro (injured), Alexander Gersbach (injured), William Yarbrough (injured), Jack Price (injured).

Whitecaps: Sam Adekugbe (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured), Luis Martins (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.