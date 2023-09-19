Houston Dynamo face the Vancouver Whitecaps in conference action

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (11-8-8, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (11-10-7, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Houston -130, Vancouver +319, Draw +294; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo and the Vancouver Whitecaps meet in Western Conference play.

The Dynamo are 8-8-6 in Western Conference play. The Dynamo rank fourth in the Western Conference allowing just 32 goals.

The Whitecaps are 8-8-6 against Western Conference teams. Brian White paces the seventh-ranked scoring team in the MLS with 11 goals. The Whitecaps have scored 45.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. The Whitecaps won the last meeting 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amine Bassi has nine goals and one assist for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

White has scored 11 goals with four assists for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 3-3-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Whitecaps: 6-3-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured).

Whitecaps: Thomas Hasal (injured), Luis Martins (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.