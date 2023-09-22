Real Salt Lake hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps in conference matchup

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (11-9-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (11-11-7, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Real Salt Lake -102, Vancouver +249, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake and the Vancouver Whitecaps square off in Western Conference action.

RSL is 6-10-6 against conference opponents. RSL has a 1-5-1 record in games it scores only one goal.

The Whitecaps are 8-9-6 in Western Conference games. The Whitecaps rank sixth in the league drawing 166 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. RSL won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson Savarino has scored six goals with three assists for RSL. Christian Arango has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Brian White has scored 11 goals with four assists for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 4-4-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 5-4-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Erik Lee Holt (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured).

Whitecaps: Sam Adekugbe (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured), Luis Martins (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.