Vardy, Cahill call time on England careers

 
LONDON (AP) — Jamie Vardy and Gary Cahill no longer want to be considered for England’s national team.

Both players were members of the squad that reached the World Cup semifinals in Russia.

They want to give England coach Gareth Southgate the opportunity to look at younger players ahead of the European Championship in 2020, but say they will make themselves available if there is a shortage of players.

The 31-year-old Vardy, who has played 26 times for England, tells The Guardian newspaper that the fact he is not a guaranteed starter for his country influenced his decision. The Leicester striker says “personally now, at this age, it’s better to be at home, spending that time with my family and training with my club.”

The 32-year-old Cahill, who plays for Chelsea, has made 61 international appearances for England.

