Golden Knights host the Kraken in first game of season

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -174, Kraken +145; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights begin the season at home against the Seattle Kraken.

Vegas had a 51-22-9 record overall and went 18-11-3 in Pacific Division play last season. The Golden Knights scored 267 total goals last season (42 power-play goals and 10 shorthanded goals).

Seattle went 13-11-2 in Pacific Division play and had a 46-28-8 record overall last season. Goalies for the Kraken averaged 23.9 saves per game last season while allowing 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.