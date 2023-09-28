Ringo Starr talks EPs, ‘Get Back’ and that final Beatles song | AP extended interview

There are rock stars, and then there is Ringo Starr. The prolific musician is releasing his fourth EP in three years, “Rewind Forward.” And he’s recorded a country music EP, is hitting the road on a tour and added fresh drumming to the much-discussed AI-assisted final Beatles song. He sat down with Maria Sherman of The Associated Press to talk in this extended interview about all that, plus voicing Thomas the Tank Engine and the “Octopus’s Garden” creation story.