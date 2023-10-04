The AP and theGrio have come together for a candid conversation about issues facing Black Americans ahead of the 2024 election and amid high levels of polarization, discussing topics ranging from targeted racial violence to barriers to voting. (Oct. 4)
AP, theGrio join forces on race and democracy panel discussion, as 2024 election nears
The AP and theGrio have come together for a candid conversation about issues facing Black Americans ahead of the 2024 election and amid high levels of polarization, discussing topics ranging from targeted racial violence to barriers to voting. (Oct. 4)