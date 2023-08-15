Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. There is no shortage of logistical challenges raised by the sprawling racketeering indictment. (August 15)
A sprawling case in Georgia awaits Trump and 18 allies
Donald Trump and 18 allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. There is no shortage of logistical challenges raised by the sprawling racketeering indictment. (August 15)