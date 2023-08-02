Donald Trump has been charged by the Justice Department for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States government and witness tampering. (Aug. 1)
What we know about Trump’s Jan. 6 Indictment
