Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by the Department of Justice in connection with a long running investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the days before the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol. (Aug. 1)
Trump indicted in connection to Jan. 6 probe
