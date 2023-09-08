A funeral was held on Friday to remember Angela Carr, one of the three Black victims of a racist attack at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville on August 26. Carr, 52, was killed in the parking lot when the shooter fired bullets into her car. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy and vowed to fight hate in her name. (Sept. 8)
Al Sharpton delivers eulogy for Angela Carr, slain in Jacksonville shooting
