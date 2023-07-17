On Monday, the No Labels Party launched its official kickoff for the 2024 presidential contest. The third-party, centrist movement is working on something that its leaders call a possible bipartisan unity ticket for the presidential race. (July 17)
No Labels movement launches 2024 election event
