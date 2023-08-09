Ohio’s Issue 1 fails
DJ Casper dies
Russia-Ukraine war
Mushrooms suspected of killing 3
Big Mega Millions win

Self-help author Marianne Williamson, whose 2020 White House campaign featured more quirky calls for spiritual healing than actual voter support, was the first Democrat to formally challenge President Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential nomination. (Aug. 9)

Video

2024 Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson

Self-help author Marianne Williamson, whose 2020 White House campaign featured more quirky calls for spiritual healing than actual voter support, was the first Democrat to formally challenge President Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential nomination. (Aug. 9)
 
Share