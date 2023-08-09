Self-help author Marianne Williamson, whose 2020 White House campaign featured more quirky calls for spiritual healing than actual voter support, was the first Democrat to formally challenge President Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential nomination. (Aug. 9)
2024 Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson
