Donald Trump is facing political blowback from within his party for his comments about abortion. The former president said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the Florida ban on abortions at six weeks of pregnancy signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis was “a terrible mistake.” (Sept. 18)
Trump calls DeSantis abortion ban ‘a terrible mistake,’ AP Explains

