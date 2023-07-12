A new poll finds most U.S. adults oppose the strictest bans on abortion. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds the majority of those who live in states that have barred abortion throughout pregnancy say they believe abortion should be available for at least the first six weeks. (July 12)
AP-NORC Poll: Few US adults support full abortion bans
