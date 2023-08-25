A Marine Corps pilot was confirmed dead Friday after the crash of a combat jet near a San Diego base, the service said in a statement. The F/A-18D Hornet went down late Thursday near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and searchers recovered the pilot at the site. (Aug 25)
Marine Corps pilot dies in crash of combat jet near San Diego
