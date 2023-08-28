Simone Biles wins 8th title
Tropical Storm Idalia
Jacksonville hate crime: What we know
Prigozhin confirmed dead

Climate activists have declared war on luxury and wealthy lifestyles. It is the new climate claim after a controversial raid on museums last year. Protesters consider that high-class way of life pose a dangerous threat to the planet. (Aug. XX) (AP Video by Francisco Ubilla, Guillermo Gonzalez and Iain Sullivan. Produced by Teresa de Miguel)

Video

Climate activists target luxury yachts, jets

Climate activists have declared war on luxury and wealthy lifestyles. It is the new climate claim after a controversial raid on museums last year. Protesters consider that high-class way of life pose a dangerous threat to the planet. (Aug. XX) (AP Video by Francisco Ubilla, Guillermo Gonzalez and Iain Sullivan. Produced by Teresa de Miguel)
 
Share