Alabama football
Updates: Morocco earthquake
NFL Sunday Ticket
G20 summit
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize

Each year Delta Airlines brings more than 400 employees to its Minneapolis hub for intensive deicing training. After completing a three-day boot camp, newly certified instructors return home to train deicing crews across the country. (Sept. 10) (AP video: Mark Vancleave)

Video

Airplane deicing crews train for winter travel season

Each year Delta Airlines brings more than 400 employees to its Minneapolis hub for intensive deicing training. After completing a three-day boot camp, newly certified instructors return home to train deicing crews across the country. (Sept. 10) (AP video: Mark Vancleave)
 
Share