Each year Delta Airlines brings more than 400 employees to its Minneapolis hub for intensive deicing training. After completing a three-day boot camp, newly certified instructors return home to train deicing crews across the country. (Sept. 10) (AP video: Mark Vancleave)
Airplane deicing crews train for winter travel season
