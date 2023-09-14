NASA says the study of UFOs will require new scientific techniques, including advanced satellites as well as a shift in how unidentified flying objects are perceived. The space agency released findings Thursday after a yearlong study into UFOs. (Sept. 14)
NASA releases UFO report and says more data needed
