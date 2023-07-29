SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket successfully launched the Jupiter 3 broadband communications satellite into orbit on Friday. The rocket’s side boosters landed at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station a few minutes after launch. (July 28)
SpaceX launches Jupiter 3 satellite into orbit
