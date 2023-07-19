Nigeria introduced programmes before and during Russia’s war in Ukraine to make Africa’s largest economy self-reliant in wheat production, but climate fallout and insecurity has hindered those efforts. (July 14-17; AP video shot by: AP video shot by Dan Ikpoyi)
Climate, conflict hamper Nigeria’s wheat supply
