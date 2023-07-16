The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it will use $300 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to monitor agricultural emissions, including by creating a research network to monitor carbon levels in soil. (JUly 16)
Researchers focus on monitoring carbon in soil
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it will use $300 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to monitor agricultural emissions, including by creating a research network to monitor carbon levels in soil. (JUly 16)