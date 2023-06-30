Many camps in the Midwest and the East have been moving activities indoors, seeking advice from medical professionals and hoping the air quality improves soon so campers can get back to hiking, playing tetherball and waging games of capture the flag. (Jun 29) (AP video by Jessie Wardarski)(AP Produced by Javier Arciga)
Wildfire smoke drives summer camp indoors
