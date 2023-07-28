Authorities in Alabama said Friday they filed criminal charges against Carlee Russell, who confessed to fabricating a story that she was kidnapped after stopping to check on a toddler she saw walking on the side of the interstate. (July 28)
Carlee Russell charged in Alabama kidnapping hoax
