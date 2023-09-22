911 audio after F-35 ejection
Rupert Murdoch’s successor
Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas
Angus Cloud cause of death
Hurricane Nigel

A Tuskegee Airmen program in Detroit teaches young people how to fly, while exposing them to careers in aviation and as pilots -- areas in which people of color traditionally are underrepresented (Sept. 22)(AP video: Mike Householder)
Video

Teens learn to fly in the skies of Detroit thanks to a Tuskegee Airmen program

A Tuskegee Airmen program in Detroit teaches young people how to fly, while exposing them to careers in aviation and as pilots -- areas in which people of color traditionally are underrepresented (Sept. 22)(AP video: Mike Householder)
 
Share