A Tuskegee Airmen program in Detroit teaches young people how to fly, while exposing them to careers in aviation and as pilots -- areas in which people of color traditionally are underrepresented (Sept. 22)(AP video: Mike Householder)
Teens learn to fly in the skies of Detroit thanks to a Tuskegee Airmen program
