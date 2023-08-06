A record number of cruise passengers are expected this year in Alaska’s capital, drawn by the Mendenhall Glacier. But Juneau’s main attraction is rapidly retreating because of climate change, prompting the question what will happen next? (August 6) (AP Video by Becky Bohrer, Manuel Valdes)
Alaska capital weighs tourism, melting glacier
