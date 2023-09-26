Young people are rare in the aging and shrinking commercial fishing industry. The high cost of entry for access rights and equipment and the increasing unpredictability of fish stocks due to climate change deters many people from the field. (Sept. 26) (AP Video: Joshua A. Bickel)
Young fishers, a rarity in an aging industry
