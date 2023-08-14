A research vessel motoring off the coast of Alaska is exploring the mounds and craters of the sea floor to surface new knowledge about life in some of the world’s deepest and most remote waters. (Aug. 14) (AP Video by Joshua A. Bickel)
Researchers explore Alaska’s deep sea
