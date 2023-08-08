With critical problems plaguing the Amazon rainforest, South American presidents and ministers will converge on the city of Belem, near the mouth of the Amazon River, from Tuesday to discuss how to address them and how to chart a common course forward. (August 8)
Why are governments rallying to protect the Amazon?
With critical problems plaguing the Amazon rainforest, South American presidents and ministers will converge on the city of Belem, near the mouth of the Amazon River, from Tuesday to discuss how to address them and how to chart a common course forward. (August 8)