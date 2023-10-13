The waters around Antarctica are emerging as a battleground between industry and activists as advances in technology and new demand for krill as a dietary supplement drive more and more fishing of the shrimp-like crustacean. (Oct. 13) (AP video David Keyton/production: Marshall Ritzel)
How surging demand for krill is raising concerns over Antarctica’s future
