Israel-Hamas war
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Microsoft-Activision deal
Trump fraud trial
Sen. Menendez charged

SAG-AFTRA members remain hopeful despite suspended negotiations; Cosplayers descend on New York for sold-out Comic Con; New exhibition celebrates 100 years of Disney animations and classic cartoon characters in London. (Oct. 13)
Video

ShowBiz Minute: Actors’ strike, Comic Con, Disney 100th

SAG-AFTRA members remain hopeful despite suspended negotiations; Cosplayers descend on New York for sold-out Comic Con; New exhibition celebrates 100 years of Disney animations and classic cartoon characters in London. (Oct. 13)
 
Share