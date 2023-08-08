With the reality of above 100% inflation, hundreds of Argentina’s unemployed pray for a miracle. They are asking Saint Cayetano - who represents work - for a job, something many feel their politicians cannot deliver. (Aug. 8) (AP Video/Victor R. Caivano)
Argentina’s unemployed pray for work
