Government officials and relatives of victims of the Argentine military dictatorship on Monday marked the return of a plane used in the infamous “death flights”, where the military would throw detainees alive into the sea. (June 27) (AP Video/Victor R. Caivano)
Argentine ‘death flights’ plane returned home
