Sergio Díaz belongs to a generation of artists that has seen their money lose its value for years. The Money Art movement is comprised of Argentine and Venezuelan artists who often scratch over real bills, highlighting the re al value of the paper, and in the process, adding some. (AP Video: Javier Corbalan) (Sep 14)
Artist adds value to beaten Argentine peso (CR)
