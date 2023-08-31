A far-right candidate in Argentina has created traction amongst voters from multiple backgrounds, granting him the biggest share of primary votes to select party candidates to compete in the October general election. (Aug. 31) (AP Video/Victor R. Caivano/Cristian Kovadlof)
Far-right candidate seduces Argentine electorate
