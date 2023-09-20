Argentina on Tuesday welcomed a decision by a United Nations conference to include a former clandestine detention and torture center as a World Heritage site. (AP Video: Cristian Kovadloff and Rodrigo Abd) (Sep 20)
Argentina’s former detention and torture site added to UNESCO World Heritage list
Argentina on Tuesday welcomed a decision by a United Nations conference to include a former clandestine detention and torture center as a World Heritage site. (AP Video: Cristian Kovadloff and Rodrigo Abd) (Sep 20)