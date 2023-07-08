Renowned for its high prices, Uruguay is witnessing a growing trend of its citizens shopping in Argentina where prices are comparatively lower with some individuals even opting to relocate to border cities in Entre Rios, Argentina. This phenomenon has resulted in imbalances and adversely impacted businesses in border regions. (July 8) (AP Video/Victor R. Caivano)
Uruguayans cross border for cheaper prices
Renowned for its high prices, Uruguay is witnessing a growing trend of its citizens shopping in Argentina where prices are comparatively lower with some individuals even opting to relocate to border cities in Entre Rios, Argentina. This phenomenon has resulted in imbalances and adversely impacted businesses in border regions. (July 8) (AP Video/Victor R. Caivano)