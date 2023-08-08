President Joe Biden signed a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon Tuesday, preserving more than 1500 square miles of land and turning the decades-long vision of Native American tribes and environmentalists into reality. (Aug. 8)
Biden designates new national monument for the greater Grand Canyon
