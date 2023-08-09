Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been a rare figure among announced or expected GOP presidential hopefuls in his willingness to criticize former President Donald Trump, calling for him to drop out of the 2024 race instead of seeking another White House term. (Aug. 9)
2024 Presidential candidate profile: Asa Hutchinson
