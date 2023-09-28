The separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh said Thursday it will dissolve itself and the unrecognized republic will cease to exist by year’s end after a three-decade bid for independence, while Armenian officials said over half of the region’s population has already fled. (Sept. 28)
Thousands flee as the seperatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh says it will dissolve
