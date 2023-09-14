At a closed-door Senate forum on artificial intelligence, tech leaders are getting their chance to outline their views about possible oversight legislation. The guest list featured some of the industry’s biggest names, including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and X and Tesla’s Elon Musk. (Sept. 13)
Senate holds closed-door AI forum, AP Explains
At a closed-door Senate forum on artificial intelligence, tech leaders are getting their chance to outline their views about possible oversight legislation. The guest list featured some of the industry’s biggest names, including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and X and Tesla’s Elon Musk. (Sept. 13)