Mitt Romney
UAW strike
Olivia Rodrigo tour
UNC lockdown
Lauren Boebert

At a closed-door Senate forum on artificial intelligence, tech leaders are getting their chance to outline their views about possible oversight legislation. The guest list featured some of the industry’s biggest names, including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and X and Tesla’s Elon Musk. (Sept. 13)

Video

Senate holds closed-door AI forum, AP Explains

At a closed-door Senate forum on artificial intelligence, tech leaders are getting their chance to outline their views about possible oversight legislation. The guest list featured some of the industry’s biggest names, including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and X and Tesla’s Elon Musk. (Sept. 13)
 
Share