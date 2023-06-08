Drone footage of the collapsed Ukrainian dam and surrounding villages under Russian occupation show the ruined structure falling into the flooded river and hundreds of submerged homes, greenhouses and even a church — but no sign of life.
Drone video shows Ukraine dam devastation
