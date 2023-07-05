A white powder discovered in a lobby area of the White House’s West Wing that prompted a brief evacuation Sunday evening tested has positive for cocaine in a laboratory analysis. That word comes from three people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. (July 5)
New tests confirm West Wing powder was cocaine
