Norman Hill, now 90, started in the civil rights movement with the NAACP in Chicago but became part of the Congress of Racial Equality in the early 1960s working on its Route 40 Project. He later joined the AFL-CIO, wanting to switch his focus to political action. (June 7)
Voting Rights portrait: The labor activist
